“Hunters Helping the Hungry” annual event kicks off with deer hunting season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Each year during deer hunting season, West Virginia hunters donate unwanted meat to be used in homeless shelters, soup kitchens, or food pantries across the mountain state.



Hunters can donate unwanted meat to be used to help feed the homeless. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The “Hunters Helping the Hungry” program allows hunters to take whatever animal they’ve killed to be processed and ground into two-pound packages. There are nearly 20 certified processors across the state and one deer can make up to 142-meals.

The packages are then distributed through the Mountaineer Foodbank in Gassaway and the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington to benefit the homeless community.

To find out where to donate, click here.

