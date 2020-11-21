“Hunters Helping the Hungry” annual event kicks off with deer hunting season

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Each year during deer hunting season, West Virginia hunters donate unwanted meat to be used in homeless shelters, soup kitchens, or food pantries across the mountain state.

Hunters can donate unwanted meat to be used to help feed the homeless. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The “Hunters Helping the Hungry” program allows hunters to take whatever animal they’ve killed to be processed and ground into two-pound packages. There are nearly 20 certified processors across the state and one deer can make up to 142-meals.

The packages are then distributed through the Mountaineer Foodbank in Gassaway and the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington to benefit the homeless community.

To find out where to donate, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS