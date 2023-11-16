CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Joining in on the fun of West Virginia’s buck firearms season, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) Big Buck Photo Contest is also making a return for hunters both young and old.

Running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, hunters who submit a photo of themselves with their harvested buck stand to win different prizes based on their division. The contest is divided into four divisions: youth divisions for residents and non-residents 17 and younger, and adult divisions for residents and non-residents 18 and older.

“Participants must hold a valid 2023 West Virginia hunting license and provide the 13-digit WVDNR-issued game check number for their buck. Consent for the release and use of submitted photos is implied upon entry,” according to a release from the office of Governor Jim Justice.

The contest will conclude with a random drawing for each division, the finalists of which will have their photos judged on “photo composition, antler size, antler points and the quality of the hunt narrative,” the release said.

Youth participants can win:

Resident: Five winners will receive a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting and fishing license.

Five winners will receive a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting and fishing license. Non-Resident: Five winners will receive a Cabela’s prize package.

Adult participants can win:

Resident: Five winners may choose between a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting license, a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.

Five winners may choose between a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting license, a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin. Non-Resident: Five winners may choose between a two-night stay in a North Bend State Park cabin, a two-night stay in a Twin Falls Resort State Park cabin or two Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour passes.

Winners will be announced in January 2024.

Buck firearms season and antlerless deer season both run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3. To stay up-to-date on your licenses and stamps visit the WVDNR website or an authorized license retailer. For the hunting regulations of each participating area, read the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available at license agents, WVDNR district offices and online.