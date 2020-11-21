Hunters prep for upcoming deer firearm season amid ammo shortage

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In the mountain state, the start of deer hunting season is a big day for hunters. However, some hunters have a lot of work to do ahead of time before wandering into the woods.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Chief of Wildlife Resources Paul Johansen says the opening day is always big for the mountain state.

I kind of call it the “big kahuna.” That’s when many of our hunters, they look forward to opening day. Paul Johansen, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Chief of Wildlife Resources

But there’s a little bit more prep-work that has to happen before they can successful go out and hunt.



Hunters prepare for the upcoming deer season by hitting up their local sporting goods stores. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

At Todd’s Sporting Goods in Proctorville, Ohio, owner Todd Gillispie helps hunters from all over the tri-state, including West Virginia. This past week Gillispie says his store has seen quite a bit of foot traffic from hunters across the river.

(They) get their scopes lined up on their guns, get ready to get their ammo and get their guns sighted in. A lot of guys wait until the last minute, but most of them get ready a week or two before. Todd Gillispie, Todd’s Sporting Goods owner

Along with the camouflage and bright orange apparel, the next important item is ammunition. Deer hunting season is just a couple days away and as hunters hit up stores to refill on ammunition, they may find them in short supply.

Gillispie says ammunition in his store began flying off the shelves back in March. Recently, the general election has caused a spike in ammo sales as well, contributing to the shortage issue.

With some manufacturers shut down for a couple of months during the pandemic, Gillispie says what they have in stock is what’s on their shelves until they can get more shipments in.

West Virginia’s deer hunting season starts on Monday. While buck and antlerless deer hunting will be open in most counties, Johansen says there are other hunters to look out for.

Some of our counties are open to concurrent bear hunting. So, I would urge our hunters to check our regulations if they are interested. Paul Johansen, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Chief of Wildlife Resources

For more information on WVDNR’s hunting regulation, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.