CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination.

According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a three-year study to help biologists manage deer populations in the Mountain State. DNR personnel say they will be collecting the data on harvested dear from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at 18 locations throughout the four counties.

“This data collection effort is an important part of a three-year study on the population dynamics of white-tailed deer in West Virginia,” said Steve Rauch, assistant chief of game management for the WVDNR. “Hunter cooperation is essential to the success of West Virginia’s deer management program. By measuring physical characteristics and age at harvest, our biologists will be better able to manage our deer population. We hope all hunters have a safe and successful deer firearm season.”

The DNR says hunters must also still check in their deer at a license agent, by telephone or online.

Barbour County

Junior Fire Department, 331 Row Ave., Belington, WV

Longview One Stop, 6861 Buckhannon Rd., Volga, WV

Nestorville Service Station, 27 Mountaineer Rd., Philippi,

Mattchew’s Bar and Grill, 20305 Barbour Co. Hwy., Philippi, WV

Barbour County Fairgrounds, 227 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Jackson County

Kenna Exxon, WV-34 Kenna, WV

C-Mart, 425 North Church St. Ripley, WV

Turkey Fork Grocery, 15 Co. Rd. 7 and Turkey Fork Rd., Sandyville, WV

C-Mart, 8069 Ripley Rd., Cottageville, WV

Old and New Sports, 813 Washington St., Ravenswood, WV

Mason County

Sandhill Foodmart, 4107 Sandhill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV

New Haven Marathon, 605 5th St., New Haven, WV

Leon General, LLC, 27523 Charleston Rd., Leon, WV

Jerry’s Run Food Mart, 30575 Huntington Rd., Apple Grove, WV

Upshur County

Hodgesville Mini Mart, 4910 Clarksburg Rd., Buckhannon, WV

Dean’s Variety Mart, 66 Mount Nebo Rd., Buckhannon, WV

Tractor Supply Co., 120 Garden Fresh Plaza Dr., Buckhannon, WV

Rock Cave IGA, 88 Rock Cave Rd., Rock Cave, WV

The DNR says the examination requirement was announced in the 2022-2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary. For more information about hunting season in the Mountain State, visit the DNR’s website. Hunting licenses can be purchased at WVhunt.com.