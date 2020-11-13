Hunters to enjoy extra day of buck firearms season

SOUTH CHARLESTON W.Va (WOWK) – Hunters have a lot to be thankful for this year in West Virginia, as an additional day of buck firearms season has been added to the season.

The buck firearms season, which opens on November 23rd, has been extended to fourteen days and includes an additional Sunday.

“The buck firearms season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving and closes two weeks later on a Saturday, but hunters will be able to get out into the woods for an extra day of hunting this year,” said Brett Skelly, assistant deer project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

During the Mountain State’s buck firearms season, hunters also have the unique opportunity to take part in the anterless deer and bear firearms seasons, which are also taking place.

“You can take a buck, doe and bear on the same day,” Skelly said. “I don’t know of any other state that has anything like that.”

Hunters should also remember that they are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting in a county or area where a deer firearms season is presently open. They also need to electronically check big game online at www.wvhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 844-WVCHECK.

The buck firearms season runs through December 6th in all but four counties. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming are closed to firearms deer hunting.

For more information about the buck firearms season and West Virginia’s hunting regulations, visit here.