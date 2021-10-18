Huntington church collects toys ahead of Christmas

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Christ Temple Church in Huntington is asking for donations to their annual toy drive.

They’re collecting new and used toys to provide for families in need ahead of the holiday. Last year, they were able to donate five toys each to over 600 kids, and they’re hoping to beat that record this year.

Anneliese Caserta, Event Coordinator, Christ Temple Church: “we hope to have at least that many [or] maybe even provide to 700 or 800 kids.”

The church is currently looking for books, gently used toys, stuffed animals, or “anything that kids would like.”



















Here are a few toys that have been donated already.

She says this year, they’re also looking for items specifically targeted to older kids like basketballs and footballs, and the church will take the time to sanitize and clean the items.

They do ask, especially due to the pandemic, that any donated makeup or other personal care items be new.

How can I help?

“It takes a lot more volunteers than we’ve had in years’ past. So, if anyone would like to volunteer, they could call the church and get signed up. And if anyone knows of a family in need, we like to get an idea of what ages we need to collect gifts for, so they can call the church. Just give their name – and the ages of their children – and then we will make sure we have appropriate gifts for those ages.”

The church will be collecting items now until December, 22, and they can be contacted at (304)525-2400.

