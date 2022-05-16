HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A church is Huntington is now making due after last week’s flood moved them out of their sanctuary.

And now, in addition to the cleanup, the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is thinking about preventative measures for the future.

“We had about 2-3 inches of water in the crawl space – both in here and in the sanctuary and it wasn’t until Saturday that they were able to get the water out,” explains Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Pastor, John Yeager.

The effects of the flood left them with an empty sanctuary, a long hauling cleanup effort, and a huge portion of the budget now going toward the damages.

Sunday, the church met in the fellowship hall – where the pastor says they will be for the time being.

“We really don’t know how long we’ll be up there. I would guess it’ll be about 3-4 weeks,” says Yeager.

He says – in taking preventative measures – the church will soon see new ultraviolet lights, flood closing vents, and flood walls.