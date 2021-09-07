Huntington community honors lives lost on 9/11

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 2,000 new American flags fly at the Spring Hill Cemetery in honor of the lives we will never forget.

Cemetery workers, members of the Huntington Parks and Recreation, and volunteers all came together on Tuesday to put up flags, and one worker says he is touched by this event every year.

“I was in tower two on the fourth floor on the day of remembrance. This symbolizes to me, the people that were left behind but yet, not forgotten. And for those that were left behind and those that were not forgotten, we have family members that still love them, and this is one way that we remember them,” Jeffrey Blankenship, 9/11 Survivor

The 2,000 flags at the cemetery were all purchased in honor of the lives lost on 9/11, and Blankenship says he feels blessed to see this outpouring of love from the community on this 20th anniversary.

The cemetery says they are happy to have the Healing Field Ceremony open to the public and available for people to walk through this year following last year’s closure due to COVID-19.

Workers say this event is the perfect opportunity for community members to come together and remember what this day is about.

“We take a lot of honor in doing this to represent the people that died in 9/11. We encourage people to come out or drive by if they can’t walk and we encourage anyone – especially people to bring their young children and not to forget what 9/11 is,” says Eldora Mccoy, the Spring Hill Cemetery Operations Manager.

The ceremony will take place Saturday at the Spring Hill Cemetery at 11 am, where the final flags will be available for purchase.

