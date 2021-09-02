Huntington extends submission deadline time capsule to Sept. 10

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is extending the deadline for submissions for its time capsule.

The extended deadline is now Friday, September 10, 2021. The 150th Anniversary Committee is collecting written pieces, photos and item proposals from community members.

“We realize that it could take a little time to dig through your archives and to write your own love letter to Huntington’s future. That is why we are giving community members the rare opportunity to now send in items by Sept. 10. We encourage community members to submit photos and stories from your everyday life, from events you have attended in Huntington to cherished family moments and memories that mean the world to you,” Kaylin Staten, Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Coordinator

Submissions will be vetted by the 150th Anniversary committee and then placed in a time capsule on Oct. 22, 2021, which is founder Collis P. Huntington’s 200th Birthday.

Acceptable items include personal essays, photographs and item proposals. The extended deadline for all written stories and photo submissions from the public is September 10, 2021.

Requirements for stories are as follows:

● Length: Up to 1,000 words (keep your story to two pages maximum).

● Provide your name, age, title/organization (if applicable), your tie to Huntington and a 1-2 sentence bio.

● Email or submit a digital file to us at hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov or visit bit.ly/shareyourhuntington150story — the committee will take care of the printing on acid-free paper!

● Your contact information (phone number and email address).

Photo requirements include the following:

● Has to pertain to Huntington (can be past or present).

● Can be color or black-and-white.

● Email a digital copy (as high-resolution as possible) to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov, which can be an image file or a scan.

● We will take care of printing the photo on 4×6 photo paper!

● Your contact information (phone number and email address).

Item proposals must include:

● Each item must be no larger than the dimensions of 6x6x6 (think of the size of a small ceramic tile, a bracelet jewelry box or a medium-sized rose bloom from the Rose Garden).

● Email your ideas to us at hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov and include your name and other contact information. We will contact you if the committee selects your item.

A full list of acceptable items and other guidelines can be found here. Submissions do not guarantee inclusion into the time capsule.

The time capsule ceremony will take place on Oct. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m.

The capsule will be housed within City Hall and will be opened in 100 years in 2121.