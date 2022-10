HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After a two-year hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is back!

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

The theme is Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.

The route is between 12th Street and 4th Avenue. It then heads west and ends at 8th Street.

4th Avenue Between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.