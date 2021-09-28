Huntington food bank partners with Sheetz to feed local kids

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with Sheetz and the Huntington YMCA to provide food for kids in the area.

Through a $10,000 grant from “Sheetz for the Kidz,” the food bank will be distributing meals to kids in Huntington’s YMCA afterschool program, and the food bank says they’re excited to get started and help the kids and their families.

“It’s approximately 1-in-4 children in our region facing hunger. So, anytime we can give back and give back to our local communities, it means a lot to us,” says Samantha Adams, the Director of Development and Communications for the Facing Hunger FoodBank.

The food bank says each child will be given a “take-home box” so that child and their family have access to nutritious food and a snack box.

The program will be seven weeks long, and food will be provided for 30 families and a total of 50 children.

