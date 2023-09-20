HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Woody Williams Gold Star Families Monument in Huntington is being set into place!

The monument is located by the Memorial Arch in Huntington. It was escorted to the site by police and the Blue Knights on Wednesday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hershel “Woody” Williams was the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient. He passed away June 29, 2022 at the age of 98.

“It was Woody’s last request and it was a month before he passed,” said Dan Ferguson And he said he would like to see a Gold Star Families monument down here, and we’re making that happen for him. The reason we are doing it on Oct. 2 is that would have been his 100th birthday, so we are going to make it kinda like a birthday present for him.”

Ferguson says the Memorial will be dedicated on Oct. 2, 2023, with several guests expected to attend. He says Lee Greenwood and Mark McVeigh will be performing songs, and keynote speaker Sen. Joe Manchin will be among those giving speeches at the event.