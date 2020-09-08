Huntington High School closed Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As Tuesday marks the start of the school year in West Virginia, Huntington High School will not be open due to a water main break late Monday night.
The school confirmed the news on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.
School officials say crews are working to fix the break. The school is expected to reopen tomorrow.
