Huntington man arrested after standoff with police

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Huntington police, a man was arrested on Monday evening after a short standoff with police in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.

Around 6:30 p.m., Huntington PD patrol officers responded to a residence on Lawson Court because there had been reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute.

The S.W.A.T. team was deployed after officers made attempts to contact the occupants of the residence. The occupants exited the residence after a brief standoff with officers.

Huntington PD executed a search warrant at the residence and found drugs and two firearms.

32-year-old Zachary T. Miller, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer.

We still do not have confirmation that shots were actually fired prior to the standoff. Detectives are still investigating. More charges could result from that investigation.