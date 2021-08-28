Huntington man arrested following a shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting Friday night.

Around 8:15pm, Friday night, officers were called to the 300 block of Oney Avenue where it had been reported that several people had been shot. When officers got there, they found a woman, Dusti Davis, 36, of Huntington, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A young man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While at the scene, officers were approached by another man who had been shot and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Detectives determined this victim was connected to the shooting.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit arrested David Lee Ross of Huntington and charged him with two counts of murder.

The shooting is still under investigation. Officials ask that anyone with information call the Huntington Police Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 and ask for Cpl. Miller or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.