Huntington man charged in Cross Lanes shooting case

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been charged following a shooting that took place on August 14, 2021 in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
26-year-old James Mathis, of Huntington, was arrested on Tuesday, September 21 and charged with wanton endangerment.
Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Clayburn Drive in Cross Lanes on August 14. A man, Jason Lycans, had a dispute about a debt with Mr. Mathis, and he was shot in the chest.
