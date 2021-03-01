Huntington man sentenced in child pornography case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia’s acting U.S. Attorney, Lisa G. Johnson announced on Monday that Trent S. Davis, 30, of Huntington, has been sentenced to over 7 years (87 months) in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Davis will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Davis admitted to arranging to meet with a person he believed to be the parent of two minor females in Ashland, Kentucky in order to engage in sexual activity with said girls on April 27, 2020. He stopped to purchase condoms along the way. Davis was then arrested upon his arrival at the meeting location. A search of his cell phone turned up several images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, some even depicting the sexual abuse of toddlers and sadistic conduct. Authorities also found computer equipment containing child sex abuse materials upon a search of Davis’s residence.

The investigation was conducted by the Ashland Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald handled the prosecution, and U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.