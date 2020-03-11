Huntington Middle School Boy competes in ‘Geo-Bee’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Nye Jones isn’t your typical eighth-grader. His teacher Leann Haines says, “he was a winner of our science fair, he is a county-level winner of young writers, he’s an amazing writer, but Nye is into Maps, and military history, all kind’s of stuff like that.”

With so many accolades under his belt at such a young age, he’s hoping to add another one, at the National Geographic “Geo-Bee” Competition. Nye Jones adds, “I’m hoping to at least get A place in it.”

This year an estimated 2.4 million students competed in the “Geo-Bee” nation-wide. 8,000 Students were named the school champion – including Nye – and his teacher thinks he has a shot at the nationals in Washington D.C.

His written work is unbelievable, Nye is very interested in social studies, he’s interested in maps, he’s interested in populations, everything that is in the “geo-bee” are things that interest Nye.” Leann Haines, Huntington Middle School Teacher



Haines adds, “It’s exciting for our students to have opportunities, in every single field that you can be excited about in middle school.”

However, because of the Coronavirus risk – The National Geographic Society has made the decision to cancel the in-person competition on March 27th at all locations and is switching to an online format.

