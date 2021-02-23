Huntington native recognized with Rhododendron Award

Missy Clagg Morrison has been recognized for her philanthropic work in the Mountain State by WV First Lady Cathy Justice’s Rhododendron Award. Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice presented her seventh Rhododendron Award to Missy Clagg Morrison, Marshall Psychiatry Residency and Fellowship Programs Administrator at Marshall University’s School of Medicine in a virtual ceremony, today Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“Missy, you are most impressive, and I want to thank you for all that you’ve done in your many, many years of service to your community,” First Lady Justice said. “You’ve improved so many lives in the Huntington area and we know that it’s so greatly appreciated.”

The award was created to recongnize West Virginians who have “demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities,” particularly, the “unsung heroes” throughout the Mountain State whose work has made a difference in others’ lives.

“I’m so honored to be selected as a recipient of this lovely Rhododendron Award. I’d also like to thank the ones who sustain my outreach efforts; the sponsors and donors, as well as the ones who give freely of their time to help,” Morrison said. “My role is just to make needs known and then to bridge those needs. I’ve seen it demonstrated, time and again, that people want to help, they just need an opportunity to do so. Watching the items come in, and then being matched with the need, is such a blessing and it reminds us of the importance of compassion.”

Morrison, a native of Huntington and Marshall University graduate, is known for her volunteer efforts and passion in serving homeless and addiction recovery communities, according to the office of the first lady. She has hosted and organized community-wide collections, programs and events, inviting her community to join in the effort.

This is not the first award Morrison has received for her philanthropy, including the Cabell Huntington Hospital Women’s Philanthropy Society’s 2015 Focus Award, the 2015 Herald-Dispatch Citizen Award, and the Marshall Alumni 2015 Community Achievement Award. She was also selected by both the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless and Recovery Point/The Healing Place of Huntington.

“You have, no doubt, inspired many to work along with you, and your generosity of time and spirit have given others the opportunity to work as well,” First Lady Justice continued. “We thank you for all you’ve done. I’m thrilled to honor you today, Missy. You’re very deserving of this award.”

Morrison was also selected to join the 2021 cohort of the John Marshall Leadership Fellows Program, as well as the Marshall University Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.