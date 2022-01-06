Huntington police search for missing man with dementia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen one week ago.

Huntington Police say a missing person report has been filed for Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll.

Mr. Carroll, 70, of Huntington, was last seen on December 30 at 4 p.m. at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

At that time he was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with dark-colored tennis shoes.

He is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has shoulder-length dark hair with noticeable strands of gray, a salt-and-pepper beard, blue eyes and glasses.

If you have any information or think you’ve seen him please call 304-526-8585.