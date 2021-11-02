Huntington police seeking information in late-night shooting

Huntington Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday evening, Nov. 1, in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday evening, Nov. 1, in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to a local hospital around 11:10 p.m. Monday night regarding a 23-year-old Huntington woman who had a gunshot wound. Police say her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim and two other people had been parked in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue when a second vehicle drove by and someone allegedly fired “multiple shots” at them. The three people in the first vehicle drove to the hospital.

The police department says the two people with the victim had “fled” before officers arrived at the hospital and detectives are working to identify those involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the HPD at 304-696-4420 or their anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.