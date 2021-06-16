Huntington prepares for Juneteenth celebration

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The senate passed a bill Tuesday night to make June 19th a federal holiday.

The day is known as Juneteenth, and it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

The City of Huntington was one of the first cities in the country to declare Juneteenth a holiday last year.

However, the city has been celebrating for years prior, and their festivities just continue to grow.

This year Huntington’s Juneteenth festivities will take place at the A.D. Lewis Community Center’s Thomas T. Hill Track and Field.

“Juneteenth has been a celebration occurring since I was a child,” said Executive Director of the Fairfield CDC, RaShad Sanders. “We would come out and it was something we looked forward to. I didn’t even understand it as a child, but now as an adult, I really understand the importance of it to be on the committee.”

The festivities will kick off Saturday morning with the first-ever 5k walk-run for equality. Then from noon to 5 p.m, there will be vendors, food, entertainment and more.

“This is just the beginning of Juneteenth,” said Director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center, MaRia Hill. “We hope from now on every year it gets bigger and bigger and more people come and enjoy it.”