Huntington prepares to close flood gates as Ohio River rises

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – City officials say the Huntington Storm Water Utility is monitoring the levels of the Ohio and Guandotte Rivers due to flooding throughout the region.

The Public Works Department in Huntington is closing Harris Riverfront park to prepare for floodwall gate closures at the 10th Street and 12th Street entrances. They are also mobilizing equipment to the location in preparation of the river exceeding 52 feet.

The city says the Ohio River is currently above the 50-foot flood stage at 51.65 feet. The river is expected to crest at 53 feet around 12 p.m. Wednesday, however, it could continue to rise, according to city officials.

All 17 of the pump stations are in operation and will remain in service until the river levels recede.