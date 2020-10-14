Huntington receives $2.3 million to invest in needed infrastructure

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) —A big announcement was made today concerning the future of high-speed internet access in the Jewel City.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Thundercloud—a nonprofit organization with plans to build the infrastructure for high-speed broadband—with $2.3 million dollars to complete the project.

The broadband will connect Barboursville to downtown Huntington and will enable broadband to reach even into Wayne County.

Mayor Steve Williams say this project will make Huntington competitive even with larger cities.

“The Thundercloud project is the virtual ribbon that will tie everything together to make Huntington the economic gateway of the Appalachian region. This will position Huntington to compete with all other cities across the world. In ten years, this will be noted as the one announcement that set the economic transformation forward for Huntington and it’s citizens.” Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, West Virginia

Mayor Steve Williams also says the fiber for the broadband infrastructure will be coming within the year.

He says this project will be a game-changer for local businesses and schools to have access to fast reliable internet.

