Huntington receiving money from paving antitrust case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is receiving more than $608,000 to be used for paving projects next spring.

City officials say the $608,350.13 is a result of the antitrust settlement between 11 asphalt and paving companies and the West Virginia Department of Transportation and six local governments.

The $101.3 million settlement announced Friday by the WV Attorney General’s office is the largest, single state antitrust settlement in state history.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Friday, the settlement involves West Virginia Paving Inc., Kelly Paving Inc, American Asphalt & Aggregate and eight other related companies which were accused of monopolizing the state’s asphalt and paving market.

The companies agreed to settle the claims brought against them by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the local governments in Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Kanawha County, Huntington, and Parkersburg. The $101.3 million settlement included a combined, upfront payment of $30.35 million, including a combined share of $4.4 million for the local governments involved, according to officials in Huntington.

The settlement money the City of Huntington is receiving will be aded to an estimated $600,000 remaining for paving in the spring after paving in the fall is complete, the city says.

According to city officials, the pandemic delayed more than $1 million in paving in the city this spring. West Virginia Paving has told the city that the paving list, which began in September is almost complete and the fall round of paving will soon begin, city officials say.

The city says the list from the spring includes 31 projects totaling 5.3 miles and costing about $1,050,468. The soon-to-begin-fall list includes 46 projects totaling 6.39 miles costing an estimated $1,300,284.

The city says once the fall paving is completed, it will have paved 48 miles of roads since 2014, totaling $13,666,255.

