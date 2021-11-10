Huntington residents donate canned goods for a shot at Harlem Globetrotter tickets

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents gathered at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza to take a shot from half-court for a chance to win Harlem Globetrotter tickets.

The Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountain Health Arena teamed up to bring in donations. The only entrance fee to come out and shoot was a canned good item to donate to the Facing Hunger Food Bank.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Facing Hunger Foodbank. What you’re doing is you’re giving back to your community and you’re also having some fun,” says Jenny Frazier the Marketing Manager for the Mountain Health Arena.

If you missed the event and would still like to donate, here is a list some of the most needed items at the food bank:

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Canned soups

Rice

Pasta

Tomato pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Dry beans

Dry cereal

Instant oatmeal

Ravioli

Single serving mac & cheese

Single serving fruit snacks

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.