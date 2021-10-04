Huntington to get an artsy makeover

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – A few areas in the Huntington area will be receiving a makeover in the near future.

Huntington is one of 26 cities across the country to receive an Asphalt Arts Initiative grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The grant is worth up to $25,000 and will be used to create three art projects across the city.

The city said the money will be used to create murals on the streets at three different locations in the city, and each will reflect that neighborhood’s history.



“We want the community to see this project as a way to instill pride in their neighborhoods,” said City of Huntington Communications Director, Bryan Chambers. “Each individual project will be very reflective of the history of those neighborhoods. They will be very unique to those neighborhoods.”

Those three art projects will take place in Fairfield, Highlawn, West End.

The future project locations are:

Memphis Tennessee Garrison House on 17th Street and 10th Avenue.

Highlawn Elementary on Collis Avenue and 26th Street.

14th Street West

