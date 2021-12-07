Huntington veterans commemorate 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and in Huntington veterans and dignitaries commemorated the occasion at Harris Riverfront Park.

The ceremony, put on by the Marine Corps League Huntington Detachment 340, included the presentation of colors by Huntington High School JROTC cadets, the singing of the national anthem, and the presentation of biodegradable memorial wreaths into the Ohio River. It closed with a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps. The U.S. Coast Guard had a boat crew in the river for safety.

Those in attendance say it’s important to remember those who gave their lives on this day.

“We commemorate it to show respect and honor to the 2400 service members who were killed that day,” says Randy Thomas, commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 340.

“We’re gonna keep the tradition of remembering this and it was a day of tyranny and we just won’t forget it and how much we appreciate our World War II veterans,” Rick Shank, a past commandant of the Marine Corps Huntington Detachment 340.

Members of the detachment say they’ve done this ceremony in Huntington for somewhere around the past 20 years and they plan to keep the tradition going from here on out.

