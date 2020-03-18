Huntington’s YMCA temporarily closes most facilities

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s YMCA of Huntington will temporarily close most of its facilities at 10 p.m. tonight.

According to a press release. the May Building and Phil Cline Family YMCA will remain closed until COVID-19 no longer poses a threat to members and staff. The YMCA Childcare Center will remain open to serve existing clients but no new clients will be accepted. The Phil Cline Family YMCA is providing to-go lunch meals for youth on a carryout basis at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The YMCA Board of Directors said they made the decision to close based on the recommendation of the National YMCA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also added gyms and fitness centers to the statewide mandatory closure list today. The Y fitness staff will be preparing YouTube videos to guide members who want to do various fitness workouts at home. Staff will also be doing extra cleaning of the facilities in preparation for re-opening at a later date.

“Y Members have been very supportive of this decision because it’s being done to protect them during this crisis,” said Brian Byrd, chief operation officer of the YMCA of Huntington. “Many members are choosing to maintain their membership during the shutdown, not as fitness facility members, but as cause-driven members who know this will help us quickly resume all of our need-based services for youth and seniors once the threat has passed. Not every member will be able to maintain membership because some are facing financial challenges themselves during this pandemic.”

Y members with questions can contact the YMCA of Huntington at 304-525-8127.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories