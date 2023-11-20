(WOWK) — A Hurricane man on Monday pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from a fraternal organization that provided housing and care to those in need.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Paul Spurlock, 66, of Hurricane, was the treasurer of the Grand Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows’ (IOOF) Board of Directors up until 2018 when he lost his seat. The IOOF – which operated the Odd Fellows and Rebekah Home in Elkins – had provided housing and care for those in need since the early 1900s.

From July 8, 2015, to around January 22, 2019, Spurlock embezzled around $106,500 from the Odd Fellows Home, the DOJ said. He admitted that he signed at least 33 checks that were then deposited into an account that Spurlock was on.

Spurlock is facing 30 years behind bars, to be followed by five years of supervised release. He is also facing a $1 million fine and owes $106,500 in restitution, the DOJ said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Odd Fellows Home was closed and auctioned off in 2022 due to financial issues.