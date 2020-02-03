Hurricane residents take the plunge for special olympics

Hurricane, W.Va. (WOWK) – Businesses, organizations, and local residents took the plunge into freezing cold water on Saturday. The annual Polar Plunge acts as one of the largest fundraisers for the West Virginia Special Olympics.

At the Hurricane City Park in Hurricane, West Virginia local residents gathered around a small swimming pool anxiously waiting to jump into the freezing cold water. More than thirty individuals took the plunge into the icy waters including representatives from local businesses and organizations.

The funds raised for this year’s Polar Plunge will go toward the West Virginia Special Olympics based out of Teays Valley. Special Olympics in the mountain state’s goal is as follows: “People with intellectual disabilities can, with proper instruction and encouragement, enjoy, learn and benefit from participation in individual and team sports.”

For more information on the West Virginia Special Olympics. click here.