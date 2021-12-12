All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Hurricane woman could face jail time for part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gracyn Courtright, a young West Virginia woman who is accused of surging the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, could be facing jail time. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. District Court)

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Gracyn Courtright, a young West Virginia woman who is accused of surging the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, could be facing jail time.

According to U.S. District Court documents concerning Courtright’s case, “the government expects to seek active incarceration in this case.”

Courtright pleaded guilty in August to a single federal misdemeanor; “Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

Courtright also signed a plea agreement, which states she could face up to six months in prison.

Her sentence hearing was originally scheduled for November 16th, but lawyers on both sides of the case filed a joint motion to reschedule.

Courtright will appear before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper for the District of Columbia on December 17th at 10 a.m.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS