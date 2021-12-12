Hurricane woman could face jail time for part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Gracyn Courtright, a young West Virginia woman who is accused of surging the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, could be facing jail time. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. District Court)

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Gracyn Courtright, a young West Virginia woman who is accused of surging the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, could be facing jail time.

According to U.S. District Court documents concerning Courtright’s case, “the government expects to seek active incarceration in this case.”

Courtright pleaded guilty in August to a single federal misdemeanor; “Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

Courtright also signed a plea agreement, which states she could face up to six months in prison.

Her sentence hearing was originally scheduled for November 16th, but lawyers on both sides of the case filed a joint motion to reschedule.

Courtright will appear before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper for the District of Columbia on December 17th at 10 a.m.

