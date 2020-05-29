RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says there are now 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center. No additional staff have received positive test results.
Due to the outbreak, free testing will be available for the Randolph County community. The testing events will be tomorrow, Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Davis Medical Center in Elkins
- Valley Healthcare in Mill Creek
The governor encourages anyone who is showing symptoms or who just wants to be tested as a precaution to participate in the free testing events.
“If you’re feeling the least bit bad or the least bit anxious, or whatever it may be. If you think you should be tested, please come out and take advantage of that,” Justice says. “It won’t cost you a dime. It’s painless, and it takes every bit of ten seconds to do it. I encourage anybody that has any concerns whatsoever to come and get tested. It’s just the right thing to do.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- More flights to resume at Yeager Airport this summer
- Number of registered voters in WV rises since 2016
- LIVE NOW: CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
- President Trump holds news conference in the Rose Garden
- Strong storms possible to wrap up the work week
- Low-contact youth sports practices to begin in early June in WV
- Huttonsville Correctional Center COVID-19 cases increase; free testing sites planned in Randolph County
- Gov. DeWine addresses George Floyd’s death, Columbus protests
- Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in George Floyd’s death
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 34,566 cases, 2,131 deaths