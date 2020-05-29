1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. DeWine schedules news conference to address Columbus protests LIVE: President Trump to hold news conference in the Rose Garden
Coronavirus Updates

Huttonsville Correctional Center COVID-19 cases increase; free testing sites planned in Randolph County

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus testing in West Virginia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says there are now 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center. No additional staff have received positive test results.

Due to the outbreak, free testing will be available for the Randolph County community. The testing events will be tomorrow, Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Davis Medical Center in Elkins
  • Valley Healthcare in Mill Creek

The governor encourages anyone who is showing symptoms or who just wants to be tested as a precaution to participate in the free testing events.

“If you’re feeling the least bit bad or the least bit anxious, or whatever it may be. If you think you should be tested, please come out and take advantage of that,” Justice says. “It won’t cost you a dime. It’s painless, and it takes every bit of ten seconds to do it. I encourage anybody that has any concerns whatsoever to come and get tested. It’s just the right thing to do.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories