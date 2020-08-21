I-64 eastbound closed due to crash in KY

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Both lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound will remain closed just east of Exit 172 for Grayson in Carter County for the next several hours as crews work to clear an overturned tractor-trailer crash.

According to Kentucky Transportation, a 12-mile detour for I-64 eastbound has been created at Exit 172 to KY 1 (Carol Malone Boulevard) south through Grayson to US 60 east, then back on to I-64 at Coalton (Exit 181) in Boyd County.

Due to heavy traffic, motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can, or seek alternate routes.

