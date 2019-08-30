I-79 ranked 2nd most dangerous highway for summer travel in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to a new report by ASecureLife.com, I-79 is the second most dangerous highway for summer travel in the state of West Virginia. For the report, they analyzed three years (2015 to 2017) of traffic fatality reports to find out which roads had the highest number of fatal car crashes from May through September. All data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

The report says that West Virginia State Route 2 is the third most dangerous with 17 fatalities. I-79 had 22 fatalities. The report ranked I-64 as the most dangerous highway for summer travel in the state of West Virginia with 26 fatalities.

The most dangerous highway for summer travel in the country is I-5 in California with 192 fatalities.

I-95 is a top three deadliest summer highway in eight different states. I-70 and I-80 are both top three deadliest highways in six different states. Other interstate highways that appear more than once on the list include I-40, I-75, I-90, I-10, I-94, I-20, I-25, I-35, I-5, I-65, and I-81.