CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bob Huggins is threatening a lawsuit if he is not reinstated as West Virginia University’s head men’s basketball coach. But one legal analyst we spoke with on Monday doesn’t think Huggins has a case.

Coach Bob Huggins wants his old job back, he now says he never actually resigned or retired. The university says Huggins stepped down after being charged with drunk driving in Pittsburgh in May. WVU maintains that position in its legal papers.

While Huggins denies retiring, the university points to a resignation email sent from an account held by Huggins’s wife, June.

“I don’t see that he has a case; I don’t care how many law firms that he has. He resigned; West Virginia University accepted his resignation; West Virginia University then hired an interim coach; I don’t see any loopholes in any of that, I really don’t,” said attorney Rusty Webb, who acted as our legal analyst.

Webb says it’s probably irrelevant that the email came from Mrs. Huggins’ account.

“As long as he authorized it; as long as he authorized it. You know, he may not be savvy with emails, and said, ‘Hey would you send this in for me?’ If he authorized it, it’s a resignation,” Webb added.

Attorney Rusty Webb speculates this might all be about money. If the university reinstates Huggins and then fires him, Huggins might be due a large portion of money from his remaining contract. The university says he resigned and has no interest in reinstating him.

Even if Huggins was somehow reinstated, it’s hardly the same team anymore. Since his departure, four of the twelve players on the team have entered the transfer portal.