“I had to kill them to get the demons out.” Man arrested after police say he chased family with an ax

Johnny York Jr. was arrested by Mercer County Deputies are they said he tried shooting family members with a bow and arrow

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was arrested after deputies said he chased his parents with an ax.

Investigators said they received the call on August 27th about a man trying to hurt his family members at a home on Ramey Street in Bramwell. When the deputy was on his way to the residence, he said emergency dispatchers notified him that the situation had escalated, and Johnny York Jr. was now trying to shoot his parents with a bow and arrow.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, he spoke with the family members involved. The man told police that York had been asked to put some items away in a shed before it rained. Investigators said that’s when York threw a lighter at the man and tried to hit the family members with a maul.

The two family members tried to hide and call 911. Deputies said York then tried shooting them with a bow and arrow. One family member told police that York had broken a TV inside the home earlier that day, and both victims had taken out a Domestic Violence Protective Order on York but it hadn’t been served yet.

After York was arrested and being taken to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, deputies said he told them “I had to kill them to get the demons out” and “I feel like I have to kill everyone I see.”

York was charged with malicious assault, brandishing and destruction of property. He’s being held at Southern Regional Jail.