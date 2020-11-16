‘I really need your help’: Justice urges WV to follow mask guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. is pleading with people across the state to follow guidelines and wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor’s plea comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State, with the West Virginia reporting 34,460 cases as of 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

In the past month, the number of cases has risen by 14,647, when health officials reported 19,813 cases Oct. 16. The Mountain State did not surpass a total of 14,600 cases until Sept. 23, just over six months since the first case was reported in West Virginia.

“I need you to just wear your mask. I know it’s a pain in the butt, I know that, but I need you to wear your mask,” Justice urged. “Right at this moment, all we need to do is try to someway break the chain of this killer that’s eating us alive. That’s all we need to concentrate on. I need your help. I really need your help.”

Friday, the governor announced multiple executive orders, including updates to the state’s mask mandate, postponing winter sports, extending in-person school closures for Thanksgiving break to allow for more time to quarantine and canceling concert band festivals for the rest of the year as well as spring band festivals.

“I don’t like the masks anymore than you do. You know, I want us to go to school, and I want us to be able to play ball, but first and foremost, we’ve got to absolutely want to try to get through this and save lives,” Justice said.

Over the weekend, West Virginia experienced record-breaking numbers in the COVID-19 reports, including recording the highest reported cases in a single day Saturday with 1,153 new cases and the highest spike in active cases Sunday. The active cases rose to more than 10,300 this morning. A total of 15 lives were lost and 2,016 cases were reported in two days.

Sunday, Kanawha County reported its highest daily total of cases with 134 new cases. County officials and health officials both weighed in on the increase.

“Increases in cases are typical after holidays, but this one is particularly alarming, especially because we haven’t reached Thanksgiving yet,” Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said Sunday.

“No matter what the official County Alert Map says, the reality on the ground tells me that Kanawha County is Red. When you see this large of an increase in cases, this proves without question that community spread is rampant. I continue to strongly recommend essential activity only,” Commission President Kent Carper said on Sunday, referring to the County Alert System map, which has shown Kanawha County in Gold since Nov. 10.