Ibex offers more than 100 new jobs in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Ibex has announced that the company is immediately hiring more than100 new customer service agents in Charleston as the result of a new client at the site. Director for ibex in Charleston, Connie Staunton Bailey said the company, which a leading provider of contact center services and other business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, is excited to provide more job opportunities to the community.

“Providing 100 new jobs to the Charleston community is very exciting,” said Staunton-Bailey. “It is the largest number of job openings we have ever been able to offer, and it is for a company that is one of the giants in the technology industry. We are looking for people with a real passion for customer service to fill the jobs.”

The company says the starting pay for the account is $12.50 per hour plus incentives to increase the hourly rate and includes benefits such as full health insurance coverage, paid training, PTO, company-paid cell phone and a clear path for advancement. Customer service experience is not required but is preferred. A high school diploma or equivalent is required. Those interested in applying can do so online.

“This is very good news for our community, especially at this time of the year,” said Staunton-Bailey. “Ibex is pleased to be able to offer jobs that pay well above minimum wage, provide health insurance and other benefits for an internationally-known client. We look forward to hiring and training a new group of employees in the area and ensuring they are with us long term.”

Ibex is also hiring tech support and customer service positions for another client. Pay with incentives is similar to the new positions and benefit opportunities are the same.

