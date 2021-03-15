If you receive one of these phone calls, hang up, and call the police

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, there is a phone scam going around where a person pretends to be a police officer and demands money under threat of arrest.

Some scams involve telling victims that they have outstanding warrants, some say that victims are delinquent on paying taxes, and others say that fines must be paid to keep a victim’s license from being suspended. Some could also ask victims to buy gift cards or provide their credit card numbers.

None of these are real. Scammers use technology to disguise their phone numbers and locations, and they can even make it look like they’re calling from actual government phone lines.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up, and call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s 24-hour line at 304-357-0169.