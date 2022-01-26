Illegal U-turn in Monongalia County leads to federal prison for Detroit man

Stewart Jenkins

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Michigan man to nearly three years, 33 months, in federal prison on a cocaine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Stewart Jenkins, 49 of Detroit, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base.”

Jenkins admitted to having cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in September 2020 in Monongalia County. West Virginia State Police pulled Jenkins over after he made an illegal u-turn on Interstate 68 and then found 114 found bags of cocaine and more than $1,700 in the vehicle he was driving.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case against Jenkins.

Jenkins is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.