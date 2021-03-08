In-person events returning to Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Live events are set to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center starting with Tri-State Motocross later this month and in-person concerts and shows beginning in May.

The calendar on the event center’s website now lists several concerts and shows that were “rescheduled” due to COVID-19 safety precautions, and now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted (specifically those related to indoor capacity), the city’s entertainment hub set to get back to business.

The first act on the list of performances? The Avett Brothers are scheduled to perform on May 13 at 7:00 p.m. Other acts include Aaron Lewis and Stateliners on June 2, James Taylor and His All Star Band on June 15, and Bert Kreischer on October 8.

More events and information can be found on the Coliseum’s website.