Inclement weather causes power outages across the Tri-state

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Nothing can be more inconvenient than losing electricity. Especially, if you have to get ready in the morning.

Huntington residents are sharing their stories about the power outages.

“I was getting ready for work, and the power went out. I had to take a shower with my cell phone flashlight on. It was very inconvenient. Yeah, it was really annoying. I could hardly find anything,” said Michael Camul, a Huntington resident.

It was a hectic Saturday across the Tri-state as heavy rain and strong winds hit our area.

“Fine at first, and then, all of a sudden, the wind started blowing real hard. I could hear all kinds of metal and stuff moving around, and making clunking sounds, noises, metal scraping, and all that,” said Camul.

Power outages were reported in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. According to Appalachian Power, over 1,000 customers lost power near Huntington.

“I was laying down, and we were just watching Netflix. I’ve got cats and dogs, and everything, and then, like it randomly, just shut out. It just went off, and like the dogs started going crazy. I didn’t know. I thought somebody maybe was coming in the house or something because my dogs are very, very like guard dogs,” said Madison Brotherton, a Huntington resident.

Huntington residents told us power was lost around 5 a.m. this morning on 4th and 5th Avenue, and neighboring blocks.

“The whole block has been out honestly. It was like an hour before I had to come to work anyway, so good thing it came back on because then we wouldn’t be able to get ready for work,” said Brotherton.

Brotherton says her power came back on shortly after it went out. For others, it took a few more hours.

Residents told us some of their electricity has come back on, but some are still out of power. We spoke with Appalachian Power, and they said they hope to fix the majority of outages by Sunday night. You can click here to see a map of current power outages in West Virginia.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!