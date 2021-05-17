Increased SNAP, WIC benefit to help families buy more fruits, vegetables

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants will receive a temporary benefit increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables, according to the West Virginia Department of Health’s Bureau for Public Health.

The Bureau says the United States Department of Agriculture is offering to boost the cash-value benefit between June 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021, through funding from the $490 million allotted in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to support the WIC program.

For those in the Mountain State using the West Virginia WIC Program, officials say this will increase the benefit to $35 per month for each eligible participant during those months. Currently, the cash-value benefit is $9 per child, $11 for pregnant or postpartum women and $16.50 for breastfeeding women.

“Investing in WIC helps address food insecurity, a critical issue faced by many West Virginia families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Heidi Staats, State WIC Director. “The USDA funding more than triples the fruit and vegetable benefit to allow purchase and consumption of more canned, frozen and fresh fruits and vegetables.”

More information on the WIC Program or to learn how to apply, visit the WV DHHR website.