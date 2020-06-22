Independence Day fireworks a go at Stonewall Resort

WESTON, WV (WBOY) – Stonewall Resort has announced that it will host its annual, lakeside Independence Day fireworks display Saturday, July 4.

Resort officials say due to social distancing precautions and to adhere to safety protocols, the event is only available to those guests staying overnight in the resort lodge, cottages or campground, using personal watercraft on the lake or those participating in a community dinner and fireworks watch party at Lightburn’s Restaurant.

“We are doing our best to get back to normal by offering great events and opportunities to enjoy all we have available at Stonewall Resort,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager. “We will be holding our annual Independence Day fireworks display, but we must limit attendance out of an abundance of caution and to assure guest safety.”

D’Amour said the fireworks show will take place around 9:45 p.m. The resort will also host a special dinner and watch party at Lightburn’s Restaurant, for members of the community with costs at $70 per adult and $25 for children 12 and under with reservations required. The watch party event is set to begin at 6 p.m. and run through the fireworks show.

Social distancing protocols will be in place, and the resort will be following all CDC and local health department guidelines to ensure guest safety, according to officials.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories