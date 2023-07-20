CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help solve a cold case about a West Virginia woman who has been missing for 11 years.

The Charleston Police Department says now 55-year-old Deborah Hunter, of Madison, was last seen in July 2012 leaving a shelter in Charleston. They say she was also seen in Madison around the same time.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says Hunter, who was 44 when she went missing, is five feet four inches tall and was anywhere between 125 and 140 pounds. She had blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair at the time of her disappearance.

CPD says they have a few leads, but anyone with more information should contact Chief of Detectives Richie Basford at 304-348-6480.