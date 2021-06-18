Initiative designed to ‘normalize’ breastfeeding in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced, “The Breastfeeding-Friendly Child Care Designation Initiative” for child care providers.

“Making breastfeeding culturally normal in the state of West Virginia—that is a goal, because it is the normal, and it is the best health that you can give your child,” said Breastfeeding Coordinator WIC, Jodi Giancola.

It’s designed to offer critical support for breastfeeding mothers, who can return to work during their baby’s first year of life with limited or no support.

This partnership is between three alliances, is voluntary, and is open to all licensed child care centers, registered facilities, and family care providers.

Some mothers hope that breastfeeding in public becomes more culturally acceptable.

“Both of my children have been breastfed, and it’s something that’s natural. It’s a biological process,” said Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, Crystal Lovett.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC recommend breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby’s life with continued breastfeeding through the baby’s first year.

“Breastfeeding, although it’s natural, is not always instinctive. It doesn’t come easy for everyone,” said Lovett

The goal is to help make the process of pumping or naturally feeding babies a safe and comfortable environment for mothers.