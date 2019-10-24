Inmate killed at Huttonsville Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate has died following an assault Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Officials say Allen Eugene Longwell, 53, was found unresponsive on the floor of his housing area around 3 p.m. with apparent stab wounds. A makeshift weapon believed to be used in the assault was found at the scene.

Staff immediately called for emergency medical services and began providing medical assistance. Longwell was pronounced dead about a half-hour after he was found.

Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigators and State Police are at the facility, and a potential inmate suspect has been identified. Further details are not expected until charges are filed or the investigation is concluded.

Longwell, of New Martinsville, was convicted in November 1996 in Wetzel County and sentenced the following month on incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse by a parent resulting in injury charges. He faced a minimum discharge date of July 2021.

