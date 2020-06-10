Inmates at WV state prison continue to recover from coronavirus

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says 116 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at Huttonsville Correctional Center have recovered from the virus. Five of the 121 cases remain active.

Justice says the state is still on track to complete testing all inmates and employees at correctional facilities. Including the five at Huttonsville, West Virginia has 10 positive COVID-19 cases remaining among four jails and two prisons in the state.

The first case of an inmate testing positive for the virus was reported at Huttonsville Correctional Center May 19, just one day after an employee at the facility tested positive. As additional cases were found, all inmates and employees at the facility were tested.

Justice ordered all inmates and correctional employees in the state to be tested May 28 following the outbreak.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories