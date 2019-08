GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WOWK) — There are a million memories from the World Scout Jamboree in the Mountain State that just wrapped up, but this may be our favorite. Scouts from Scotland had among the most unique uniforms as they wore kilts at the jamboree. And they loved West Virginia so much, they even learned the state song.

The World Scout Jamboree was held from July 22 to August 2 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette and Raleigh Counties. The National Scout Jamboree returns here in 2021.